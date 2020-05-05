Pennsylvania Dept. of Health reports 865 additional COVID-19 cases, 554 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 865 positive COVID-19 cases in the state and 554 new deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 865 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the state total to 50,957.

There were additional 554 deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 3,012. This is a result of reconciling data from various sources.

These deaths have occurred over the past two weeks.

“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

There have been 67 cases reported in Lawrence County and seven deaths. Mercer County has recorded 67 cases and one death. Beaver County is at 466 cases and 73 deaths, and Allegheny County is reporting 1,375 cases and 109 deaths.

There are 199,925 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 38% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 27% are aged 50-64; and

27% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 9,625 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,284 cases among employees, for a total of 10,909 at 495 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total number of deaths, 2,029 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 3,012 of the total cases are in health care workers.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.