Pennsylvania Dept. of Health reports 1,178 more positive COVID-19 cases

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Dept. of Health announced Sunday a total of 22,833 positive cases, an increase of 1,178 since Saturday.

The state also reported 13 new deaths, the state total now 507.

Lawrence County has 49 cases and four deaths.

Mercer County has 40 cases and no deaths.

“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”

There are 102,057 negative cases of coronavirus up to date. Of the patients who have tested positive, the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

1% are aged 5-12;

2% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 9% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 49% are aged 25-49;

29% are aged 50-64; and

22% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.