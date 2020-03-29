Pennsylvania Dept. of Health announce over 600 new COVID-19 cases statewide

The department also announced four new deaths, bringing the state total to 38

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Health Department announced Sunday that there have been an additional 643 cases in the state, bringing the total to 3,394.

Cases are confirmed in 58 counties.

The department also announced four new deaths, bringing the state total to 38.

Lawrence County also reported its first death.

All people that have tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The state has had a total of 30,061 patients test negative to having COVID-19.

Currently there are 22 counties that are under a stay at home order.

Allegheny has a total of 265 confirmed cases. Lawrence county has eight and Mercer county has seven confirmed cases.