Pennsylvania Department of Health reports over 5,800 coronavirus cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – As of Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reports there are 5,805 positive COVID-19 cases in the state and an additional 11 deaths.

That is about 1,000 more than Tuesday’s numbers.

There are now 74 recorded deaths.

Lawrence County now has 13 cases with two deaths. The county joined the list of counties under the stay-at-home mandate from Gov. Tom Wolf.

Mercer County now has eight cases, but no deaths recorded.

The state has tested 42,427 patients who have tested negative up to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.