Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 33,232 COVID-19 cases, 92 new deaths in state

The State Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine plans to hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 948 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 33,232.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19, according to the report.

They also reported 92 new coronavirus deaths. There have been 1,204 total deaths from COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

There are 129,720 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

39% are aged 25-49;

28% are aged 50-64; and

24% are aged 65 or older.

Overall, there have been 59 cases and one death in Mercer County, 59 cases and five deaths in Lawrence County and 298 cases and 36 deaths in Beaver County.

The State Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine plans to hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Watch live in the video above.

For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website.