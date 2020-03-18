Pennsylvania Department of Health providing update on coronavirus: First death reported

The victim is an adult from Northampton County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania has reported its first death from the new coronavirus.

The state Department of Health identified the victim as an adult from Northampton County and said the adult was treated at a hospital.

Officials did not immediately release additional details Wednesday.

State officials announced a nearly 40% jump in the number of confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, Penn State University is canceling in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

