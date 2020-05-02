Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 1,334 new COVID-19 cases, 64 new deaths

The statewide total is 48,305 COVID-19 cases and 2,418 deaths

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,334 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 48,305.

The department also reported 64 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,418.

Friday, the state reported 1,208 new COVID-19 cases and 62 new deaths for a total of 46,971 total cases and 2,354 related deaths.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 187,071 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 38% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 27% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 27% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 8,827 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,148 cases among employees, for a total of 9,975 at 478 distinct facilities in44counties. Out of our total deaths, 1,614 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 2,989 of our total cases are in health care workers.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the planned reopening of 24 counties, including Mercer and Lawrence counties, on May 8.