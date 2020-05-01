Pennsylvania campsite ready to have campers stay this weekend for first time all year

But, things are going to look a little different this year at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park at Kozy Rest

BUTLER CO., Pa. (WYTV) – Starting this Friday, campgrounds in Pennsylvania will be allowed to open for the first time this year. This comes as Gov. Tom Wolf slowly reopens the state.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park at Kozy Rest has been a family-run business since it opened over 20 years ago. These last few weeks have hit owner Gary Quigley pretty quickly.

“We started to look at this and if this had gone a few more weeks, we started to actually make plans and we may not actually be here in 2021,” he said.

But even though they’re a few weeks late, they’ll open again come Friday.

“Absolutely ecstatic,” Quigley said.

After almost selling out in the first three hours, they had to fit two weeks of work into just three days.

“So, we’re doing the typical going around and getting the grounds ready. Making sure sights are smooth and cleaned up, leaves gone, sticks picked up, things like that. You’re getting all the amenities set back up,” Quigley said.

Things are going to look a little different this year, though. You’ll now have to wear a mask in their store and some areas will be closed due to social distancing, like the playground, putt-putt golf and public bathrooms.

But, people are still reaching out to Quigley.

“They were so excited that we were opening back up, that they could social distance here as easy as they could at home. They didn’t even care if things were closed as long as they could get out of the house and recreate with their family,” Quigley said.

But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do — bike riding and hiking are still allowed.

“We have an RC track, an RC crawler course where folks can still use those at a social distance. We have a laser tag, we can easily keep people at a safe distance by playing laser tag,” Quigley said.

About 150 families are expected to camp there this weekend.