Pandemic puts strain on Youngstown’s budget

Some city leaders fear the situation will get worse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Budget problems are forcing the Youngstown Fire Department to shut down some of its trucks on a rolling basis to avoid overtime costs — but that’s just part of a much bigger problem.

With an economy on the upswing, 2020 started off with promise for the City of Youngstown. Income tax revenues were up because workers were making more.

“Through March of this year, prior to all of these occurring, we were actually right on trend,” Councilwoman Basia Adamczak said. “We were seeing a 3.3% increase.”

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the economy ground to a halt.

“Then we had this so we saw April, I think it was, we were down about $750,000. May numbers aren’t done yet,” Councilman Mike Ray said.

With big employers like Youngstown State and Mercy Health laying off workers, some fear the situation will get worse, especially since money normally coming from the state is falling off, too.

“Now that we’ve lost revenue, income tax, gas tax, casino tax — all those things are not there anymore so we don’t have places to pull from,” Mayor Tito Brown said.

“It’s not just the city facing this challenge. I believe the unemployment is somewhere around 24% for the county,” Ray said.

Not helping matters, more than $3 million has been earmarked to reimburse the city for costs directly related to helping the homeless and for community development during this pandemic. Little, if any, of that can be used for everyday expenses like wages or overtime.

Some council members think there will have to be further cuts to services and layoffs.

“We’re going to ask department heads to be more responsible with their expenses that they have,” Adamczak said. “Also, we’re going to sit down with the unions.”

Adamczak said she’s giving back some of her council salary and expense funding.

Officials said they’ll have a better idea of what the future holds when revenue figures for May come in late next week.