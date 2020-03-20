PA senator wants COVID-19 patients’ medical bills covered

"Federal government pays every penny of it for those who need help," Sen. Bob Casey said. "No reason why we shouldn't do it."

(WYTV) – Pennsylvania’s Bob Casey said as members of the U.S. Senate work on plans for a third stimulus package for those affected by the coronavirus, he’s urging lawmakers to pick up the tab for those who get sick.

Casey talked to reporters by phone Friday afternoon.

He said residents shouldn’t have to be worried about going broke getting treatment. He proposed those lower- and middle-income people who get the disease automatically qualify for Medicaid to cover their expenses, claiming the government can afford it.

“Federal government pays every penny of it for those who need help,” Casey said. “No reason why we shouldn’t do it, and if we’re going to have a big package and it doesn’t make it clear that if you have COVID-19, you shouldn’t pay a [deleted] dime for treatment.”

Casey also called upon the secretary of health and human services to grant people an extra 30-day grace period to enroll in health care plans if they don’t already have coverage.