Pa. Senator Casey to donate plasma after testing positive for COVID-19 antibody

(WYTV) – Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey said he tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody this week.

The senator said he had a low fever this spring and some mild flu-like symptoms.

He self-quarantined at his home in Scranton, and the fever went away.

A doctor suggested he take the antibody test to determine if his symptoms may have been the result of the virus and if he could donate blood plasma.

“What I was surprised by… just because you have enough to donate plasma. I ended up having a number which far, far exceeded the number you needed,” he said.

Sen. Casey is donating his plasma.

He plans to continue wearing a mask and social distance until hearing immunity is nailed down.