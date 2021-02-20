Pa.’s total COVID-19 cases near 1 million as nearly 2 million vaccinations are given

The statewide total of cases is 911,591 cases and 23,570 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 2,818 positive cases of COVID-19 and 90 new deaths since Friday’s report, when 2,778 new cases and 67 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 911,591 cases and 23,570 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,061 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 441 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,500 lower than it was at its peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 12 – February 18 stood at 6.5%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard .

There are 107,257 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,815,778,266 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,992 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,816 cases among employees, for a total of 78,808 cases at 1,565 distinct facilities. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,223 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 24,419 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. (Note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS and Walgreens as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership).

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.