Pa. health officials say they haven’t received enough COVID-19 vaccines from federal government

Governor Tom Wolf said he is frustrated by the limited supply of doses from the federal government

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania’s new acting Secretary of Health talked about vaccine shortages during a press conference Tuesday to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Secretary of Health Alison Beam recently took over for Dr. Rachel Levine, who was tapped by President Joe Biden for a job in his administration.

“Pennsylvania has not received enough doses to vaccinate the number of Pennsylvanians who need it, and that’s frustrating to all of us,” Wolf said. “The Trump Administration asked states to give more doses to more people, but the national stockpile was depleted.

Wolf said he’s hoping that the new Biden Administration will work on a new national vaccine distribution strategy.

“We know that Pennsylvanians are ready for the vaccine,” Beam said. “We ask for patience as the amount of the vaccine in Pennsylvania and the nation is limited. We want to ensure that the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient, which is why we are taking a phased approach. This way we can make sure the most vulnerable residents can get vaccinated now.”

Vaccine providers have administered vaccine to a total of 605,633 people, including 473,449 people who have received their first dose and 132,184 who have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated. Pennsylvania will receive 143,275 first doses of vaccine and 137,625 second doses of vaccine this week, bringing the total doses the commonwealth has received to more than 1.5 million total doses of vaccine.

Federal institutions and Philadelphia are receiving and administrating their own doses, which are not included in the state’s totals.