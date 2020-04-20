PA representative hosting telephone town hall to answer COVID-19 questions

Topics of conversation will include the status of the pandemic and financial help available for Pennsylvanians

(WYTV) – U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly will be hosting a telephone town hall for the public about efforts to combat COVID-19.

The town hall is happening Friday at 4 p.m. Anyone can join in by calling 855-531-1063 at that time.

Topics of conversation will include the status of the pandemic and financial help available for Pennsylvanians.

A team of federal and state leaders will be on the line to answer questions.

Kelly serves Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District, which includes both Mercer and Lawrence counties.