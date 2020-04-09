Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton plan 2 p.m. briefing on COVID-19
Pa. reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths

There were 18,228 positive coronavirus cases and 338 deaths

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

There were 18,228 positive coronavirus cases and 338 deaths, according to the latest numbers released Thursday.

Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 16,239 positive cases and 310 deaths.

The latest numbers show that Lawrence County now has 37 cases and two deaths, while Mercer County has 30 cases.

You can see a full county-by-county breakdown here.

Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that all schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year and that students will continue remote learning.

