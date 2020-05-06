Pa. reports 888 new COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths

Out of the total deaths statewide, 2,108 were from resident nursing homes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 888 positive COVID-19 cases in the state on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 51,845.

There were an additional 94 deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 3,106.

Tuesday, 865 new COVID-19 cases and 554 new deaths were reported.

There have been 68 cases reported in Lawrence County and seven deaths. Mercer County has recorded 69 cases and one death. Beaver County is at 471 cases and 76 deaths, and Allegheny County is reporting 1,394 cases and 111 deaths.

There are 204,495 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 27% are aged 50-64; and

27% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here .

There are 10,010 cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes and 1,372 cases among employees, for a total of 11,382 at 502 facilities in 44 counties.

Out of the total deaths statewide, 2,108 were from resident nursing homes.

Approximately 3,316 of the total cases are with health care workers.

The Associated Press reports that about 2% of the population has been tested. About one-fifth of those tests were conducted in the past week.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.