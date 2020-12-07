Pa. reports 2-day total of 14,960 new coronavirus cases, 111 deaths

That brings the statewide total to 426,444 case and 11,373 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two-day total of 14,960 new positive cases and 11 new deaths since Saturday’s report, when 12,884 positive cases and 149 deaths were reported, its highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases.

That brings the statewide total to 426,444 case and 11,373 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 5,300 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,107 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 27 – December 3 stood at 14.4%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 22,791 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,943,283 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 40,011 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,322 cases among employees, for a total of 47,333 at 1,341 distinct facilities in 66 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,952 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 15,592 of our total cases are among health care workers.