Pa. officials hosting tele-town hall to break down vaccine rollout

(WYTV) – Pennsylvania residents who have questions about the vaccine rollout will have chance to get some answers Monday afternoon.

Senator Michele Brooks will hold a tele-town hall event on the progress made on the COVID-19 vaccine at 4 p.m.

Brooks will be joined by Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam and other local health representatives.

“I invite everyone to take part in my tele-town hall so that residents can ask questions of those working to expedite the vaccine rollout. The panel and I welcome your participation from the convenience of your own home,” said Brooks. “Those involved in the rollout will be able to give you the most factual, up-to-date and relevant information available.”

Anyone interested in participating in the call are asked to visit the tele-town hall page on Senator Brooks’ website to register.

Residents who have registered will get an automated call right before the event begins.