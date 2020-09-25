Pa. launches $3.8 million COVID-19 awareness campaign

State officials say they want to remind residents that they have the power to prevent the spread of the virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania is launching a new $3.8 million public awareness campaign about COVID-19.

“Now, more than ever, we need to come together to combat misinformation and do our part to protect the health of our friends and neighbors,” said Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin. “PA Unites Against COVID is a statewide communications effort that encourages every entity in the state — individuals and families, businesses, systems, and institutions — to come together in the fight against COVID-19.”

Money for the campaign comes from a grant through the Centers for Disease Control.

Special focus in the campaign will be on marginalized groups.

Some of the money will be used to purchase television and radio spots.