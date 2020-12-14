Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: Two-day total of 18,646 new cases

That brings the statewide total to 499,764 cases and a total of 12,565 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 7,962 positive cases of COVID-19 and 129 new deaths since Saturday’s report.

There were also 10,684 new cases and 201 new deaths on Sunday.

That brings the statewide total to 499,764 cases and a total of 12,565 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 5,970 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,227 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by over 4,900 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 through December 10 stood at 16.2%

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 31,922 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 641 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,060,689 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 44,081 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,992 cases among employees, for a total of 52,073 at 1,403 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 7,477 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 16,705 of our total cases are among health care workers.