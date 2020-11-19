Pa. health secretary says its unclear how quickly vaccine supply would meet demand

In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

Dr. Rachel Levine says the state will give the vaccine to the critical population first

(WYTV) – Pennsylvania set a new record with 7,126 new coronavirus infections on Thursday.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine talked about the state being ready for a vaccine and that the first shipment could come next month.

However, the secretary cautioned that it was still unclear how quickly the vaccine supply would meet demand.

“We anticipate again that we’re gonna be rolling this out through the winter and then the spring and into the summer. It could take us a significant amount of time to immunize everyone in Pennsylvania. I anticipate that we’re gonna be wearing masks in 2021, well into maybe to the end of 2021,” Dr. Levine said.

Dr. Levine says the state will give the vaccine to the critical population first — older Pennsylvanians and health care workers.