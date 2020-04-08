PA governor orders flags to be flown half-staff for COVID-19 victims

He hopes lowering the flags will provide solace to grieving families and friends

HARRISBURG (WYTV) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has ordered flags in the state fly at half-staff to honor victims of COVID-19.

This order applies to flags at government facilities, public buildings and grounds, and will be until further notice.

“Too many Pennsylvanians have lost their lives to COVID-19 and, unfortunately, many more will die,” Wolf said. “Already we have lost friends, parents, grandparents and siblings. We have lost first responders. We have lost community members. Each of these Pennsylvanians is irreplaceable. Each deserves to be honored individually for their contributions to our commonwealth, but this cruel disease will not give us a respite to mourn.”

He also noted since public funerals, memorials and gatherings cannot happen right now, he hopes lowering the flags will provide solace to grieving families and friends.

“And, I hope it serves as a reminder of the reason for the sacrifices Pennsylvanians are making to help their community survive this crisis,” Wolf said.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to lower their flags as well.