Pa. governor adds gender identity, sexual orientation to COVID-19 data collection

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that he is instructing the Department of Health to expand its COVID-19 data collection to include gender identity, sexual orientation and expression.

He said the move is part of the administration’s “commitment to fair treatment and inclusion of LGBTQ Pennsylvanians.”

Wolf said as counties move from the red stay-at-home order to the yellow phase, which includes aggressive mitigation efforts, case histories will be part of tracing on those who test positive for the virus.

Those case histories will now include sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) data.

“Pennsylvania’s standards of care – in times of crisis and not – are based on an ethical allocation framework, meaning care is provided equitably across all populations without regard to patient age, race, gender, creed, color, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, ethnicity, religion, or socioeconomic status,” Wolf said.

The state has contracted with Sara Alert for the new data collection platform, which will implement the new system modification to include the new categories.

Another data gathering system, eHealth Authority Board, will work to capture SOGI information from the state’s six health information organizations to include COVID-19 case histories that will be reported to the state health department.