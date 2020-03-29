Pa. Gov. Wolf requests major disaster declaration from President Trump

This declaration would provide additional support for state, county and local governments, certain nonprofits and those struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf requested a major disaster declaration from President Trump through FEMA during Sunday’s noon briefing.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine gave updates on the coronavirus in the state, saying it takes weeks for social distancing to work and they’re going to be watching data every day to see when the numbers start to plateau.

“It’s the change over time that’s important, and we need to see a sustained plateau and then decrease in the number of new cases, and that will show us that our efforts are preceding,” said Dr. Levine. “It’s critical at that time not to release the mitigation efforts too soon or we’ll just see another peak.”