Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf receives 1 positive, 2 negative coronavirus tests in 3 days

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that he has received a second negative coronavirus test result.

Wolf tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19. He had another PCR test on Wednesday that was negative and another PCR test on Thursday that was also negative.

State officials say it appears the positive PCR test on Tuesday came at the end of the course of his virus. Throughout the course of the virus, the governor was asymptomatic, they said.

“I extend my deepest gratitude for all of the well wishes sent to Frances and me,” said Gov. Wolf. “We appreciate the prayers and support of Pennsylvanians and count ourselves lucky that my course of the virus was asymptomatic.

Dr. Sharon Watkins, the state epidemiologist with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Co-Incident Commander for the COVID-19 response, said the governor is tested routinely.

“These tests are considered the gold standard among tests for COVID-19. These highly specific and sensitive tests can pick up small amounts of the virus. Two negative RT-PCR tests since that time indicate that it is possible that Governor Wolf was at the end of his infectious period when the first test was conducted.