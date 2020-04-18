Pennsylvania’s food banks getting $16 million in funding

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $16 million in funding for Pennsylvania food banks during the COVID-19 health crisis

(WYTV) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $16 million in funding for Pennsylvania food banks during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“COVID-19 has caused severe economic stress for many Pennsylvanians, and as a result our food banks have been working in overdrive with unprecedented demand,” Wolf said. “We’re proud of the Pennsylvanians who are sacrificing so much for the greater good. We’ll continue to push hard and advocate on their behalf, because no one should have to go without when they’re doing their part to save lives.”

The funds were provided as a result of the “Families First Coronavirus Response Act,” which was passed by Congress and enacted into law on March 18.

The food and funding will be disbursed statewide to all 67 counties and distributed according to population and need.

Additionally, through an emergency contract with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is providing Hunger-Free Pennsylvania and its network of members $1 million in emergency funding for food and supplies.

Hunger-Free Pennsylvania is the state’s largest nonprofit provider of food resources for hungry Pennsylvanians. The funding will be equitably distributed, based on the population of individuals in need, across their network of 18 food banks in all 67 Pennsylvania counties.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has provided guidance to food assistance agencies to continue distributing food to those in need and protect both volunteers and clients from COVID-19.

You can find a list of pantries in the area here.