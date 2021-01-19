Pa. expands group eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Prior to the expansion, Phase 1A had been limited

(WYTV) – The number of people now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania grew significantly Tuesday.

Now, those in Phase 1A has grown to include anyone over the age of 65, as well as those between 16 and 64 years old who have serious underlying health issues.

“The CDC has defined this group as people who have conditions like COPD, cancer, sickle cell disease and chronic kidney disease. Pregnant women also included in this group,” said Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Cindy Findley,

Prior to the expansion, Phase 1A had been limited to those working in hospitals, first responders and people living and working in nursing homes.

“There are more than 3 million Pennsylvanians that are now in Phase 1A or our vaccine plan. We must have patience as the amount of vaccine available in Pennsylvania and the nation remains limited,” Findley said.

Sharon Regional Medical Center is one location administering the vaccine. An appointment can be made at the hospital by calling (724) 983-7252.

A full list of vaccine phases, as well as a map to find where you can get vaccinated, can be found here.