Pa. Dept. of Health reports 1,245 more COVID-19 cases, 60 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases continue to grow in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports as of Thursday, there has been an increase of 1,245 in positive COVID-19, bringing the state total to 27,735.

Sixty new deaths were reported bringing the state total to 707.

Lawrence County has 55 cases and five deaths. Mercer County has 50 cases and no deaths reported.

In Beaver County, there are 168 people infected with the virus. There have been 14 deaths in the county to date.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available.

There are 113,735 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 23% are aged 65 or older.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.

