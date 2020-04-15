Pa. Dept. of Health: 1,145 more COVID-19 cases, 63 new deaths

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,145 more people tested positive for COVID-19, the total now 26,490.

There are also 63 new deaths reported, bringing the state total to 647.

In Lawrence County, there are 55 people with COVID-19 and five deaths. In Mercer County, there are 47 people who have tested positive for the virus with no deaths reported.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 111,094 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

22% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.