More than 20,000 coronavirus cases reported in Pa.

(WYTV) – Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine reported 1,676 new cases of COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total to 21,655.

There were 494 deaths as of Saturday morning.

According to Saturday’s update, 1,067 of the positive cases are healthcare workers, and 1,409 of the cases are in 195 long-term care living facilities, which include nursing homes.

There are currently 2,189 patients in the hospital, which is about 10% of the total cases.

There were 38 cases in Mercer County and 46 cases and four deaths in Lawrence County.

