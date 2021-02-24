Pa. Department of Health reports over 2,700 new coronavirus cases, 76 more deaths

That brings the statewide total to 920,634 cases and 23,787 deaths attributed to COVID-19

HARRISBURG (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 2,786 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 76 more deaths since Tuesday’s report, when 2,830 new cases and 97 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 920,634 cases and 23,787 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,963 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 418 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. There was no change in the data since yesterday. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,700 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 12 – 18 stood at 6.5%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 109,198 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 636 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,843,793 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 66,237 resident cases of COVID-19 and 12,879 cases among employees, for a total of 79,116 at 1,566 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,338 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 24,531 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this includes vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 3,172,900 doses will have been allocated through February 27: 225,890 first doses will have been allocated this week 180,610 second doses will have been allocated this week

