Pa. Department of Health reports over 11K new COVID-19 cases over 3 days

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 4,088 positive cases of COVID-19 and 149 new deaths on Tuesday.

The three-day total of cases equals 11,309, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

That brings the statewide total to 876,913 cases and 22,620 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Case counts for Monday are low as a result of technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday. Case counts for Tuesday include cases as a result of catch-up reporting because of lengthy server downtime. This technical maintenance did not impact the death reporting system on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday as the death data comes from a different server.

There are 2,881 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 565 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,800 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 29 – February 4 stood at 8.6%.

There are 101,002 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,717,669 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 64,644 resident cases of COVID-19 and 12,516 cases among employees, for a total of 77,160 cases at 1,555 distinct facilities. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 11,739 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 23,865 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. (Note that this does include vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership).

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Feb. 13:

2,439,550 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers.

175,175 first doses will have been allocated this week.

1,426,600 first doses will have been allocated in total.

143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.

1,012,950 second doses will have been allocated in total.

Through Feb. 8: