Pa. Department of Health reports 851 coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Two of those deaths were in Allegheny County

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 851 coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania.

There were seven deaths, according to the new numbers released Tuesday afternoon. Two of those deaths were in Allegheny County.

Two coronavirus cases were reported in Mercer County. None were reported in Lawrence County.

​Adams: 6

​Allegheny: 58 (2 deaths)

​Armstrong: 1

​Beaver: 3

​​Berks: 16

​​Bradford: ​1

​Bucks: 65

​​Butler: 6

​​Cambria: 1

​​​Carbon​: 1

​​Centre: ​7

​Chester: 40

​​Clearfield: ​1

​​Columbia: ​1

​Cumberland: 13

​​Dauphin: 4

​Delaware: 84

​​Erie: 4

​​Fayette: 2

​​Franklin: 3

​​Juniata: 1

​​​Lackawanna: 15 (1 death)

​Lancaster: 10

​​Lebanon: 3

​Lehigh: 27

​Luzerne: 21

​​Mercer: 2

​Monroe: 45 (1 death)

​Montgomery: 144 (1 death)

​Montour: ​3

​Northampton: 33 (2 deaths)

Philadelphia: 177

​Pike: 4

​​Potter: 1

​​Schuylkill: 5

​​Somerset​: 1​

Washington: 9

​Wayne: 4

​​Westmoreland: 11

​​York: 18​



According to the Pa. Department of Health, 8,643 people also tested negative for the virus.