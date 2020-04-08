Pa. Department of Health reports 70 new coronavirus-related deaths

That brings the statewide total to 16,239 positive cases and 310 deaths

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,680 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 70 new related deaths on Wednesday.

Tuesday, the Department of Health reported 14,559 cases and 240 deaths, including 26 cases in Mercer County and 29 cases in Lawrence County, two of which were fatal.

Wednesday, one additional case was reported in Mercer County and three additional cases were reported in Lawrence County.

All of Pennsylvania’s counties now have cases. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”

There are 82,299 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;

41% are aged 25-49;

29% are aged 50-64; and

20% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here .

Currently, the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.