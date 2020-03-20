Pa. Department of Health releases latest number of COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed on Friday that there are 268 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
There have been three confirmed cases in Beaver County. No cases have been confirmed in Mercer or Lawrence counties.
On Wednesday, the health department confirmed one coronavirus-related death in the state. The Pennsylvania Department of Health identified the victim as an adult from Northampton County and said the adult was treated at a hospital.
Here are the confirmed coronavirus cases by county in Pennsylvania:
Adams – 4
Allegheny – 28
Beaver – 3
Berks – 5
Bucks – 16
Centre – 1
Chester – 17
Cumberland – 11
Delaware – 23
Erie – 1
Franklin – 1
Lackawanna – 4
Lancaster – 2
Lebanon – 1
Lehigh – 2
Luzerne – 2
Monroe – 19
Montgomery – 59
Northampton – 10
Philadelphia – 42
Pike – 2
Potter – 1
Washington – 3
Wayne – 1
Westmoreland – 4
York – 6
