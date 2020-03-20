Pa. Department of Health releases latest number of COVID-19 cases

There have been three confirmed cases in Beaver County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed on Friday that there are 268 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There have been three confirmed cases in Beaver County. No cases have been confirmed in Mercer or Lawrence counties.

On Wednesday, the health department confirmed one coronavirus-related death in the state. The Pennsylvania Department of Health identified the victim as an adult from Northampton County and said the adult was treated at a hospital.

Here are the confirmed coronavirus cases by county in Pennsylvania:

Adams – 4

Allegheny – 28

Beaver – 3

Berks – 5

Bucks – 16

Centre – 1

Chester – 17

Cumberland – 11

Delaware – 23

Erie – 1

Franklin – 1

Lackawanna – 4

Lancaster – 2

Lebanon – 1

Lehigh – 2

Luzerne – 2

Monroe – 19

Montgomery – 59

Northampton – 10

Philadelphia – 42

Pike – 2

Potter – 1

Washington – 3

Wayne – 1

Westmoreland – 4

York – 6

For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website.