Pa. Department of Health: Over 880K cases reported to date

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 3,378 positive cases of COVID-19 and 125 new deaths on Wednesday, after a three-day total of 11,309 positive cases were reported Tuesday.

That brings the statewide total to 880,291 cases and 22,745 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,890 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 574 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,800 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 29 – February 4 stood at 8.6%.

There are 101,903 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,725,236 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 64,847 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,566 cases among employees, for a total of 77,413 at 1,555 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 11,896 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 23,952 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Feb. 13:

2,439,550 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers. 175,175 first doses will have been allocated this week. 1,426,600 first doses will have been allocated in total. 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week. 1,012,950 second doses will have been allocated in total.



