Pa. Department of Health reports over 31,000 COVID-19 cases, 836 deaths

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 31,069 positive cases of COVID-19 and 836 related deaths in the state.

That’s up from the 27,735 reported cases and 707 deaths reported on Friday.

There were 57 cases and one death in Mercer County, 60 cases and five deaths in Lawrence County, and 278 cases and 31 deaths in Beaver County. Click here for a full county-by-county breakdown.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine is holding a briefing at noon to provide an update on the coronavirus’s impact, as well as the state’s response.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently, the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf outlined his plans for reopening the state.