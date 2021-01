They lined up outside of the Packard Music Hall in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Many were willing to wait in the freezing cold Wednesday to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Trumbull County.

Over a hundred people lined up outside of the W.D. Packard Music Hall in Warren Wednesday morning.

Inside, the Warren Health District is administering the Moderna vaccine. It worked with the Trumbull County Combined Health District.