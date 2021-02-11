Over 335K people in Pa. have received 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The statewide total is 884,269 cases and 22,860 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 3,978 positive cases of COVID-19 and 115 new deaths since Wednesday’s report, when 3,378 positive cases of COVID-19 and 125 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 884,269 cases and 22,860 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,789 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 569 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,700 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 29 – February 4 stood at 8.6%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 102,650 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,735,776 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,010 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,616 cases among employees, for a total of 77,626 cases at 1,555 distinct facilities. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 11,909 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 24,023 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Feb. 13:

2,439,550 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers. 175,175 first doses will have been allocated this week. 1,426,600 first doses will have been allocated in total. 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week. 1,012,950 second doses will have been allocated in total.



Through Feb. 10: