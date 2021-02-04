Over 3,000 cases, 146 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Pa.

That brings the statewide total to 856,986 cases and 22,101 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 3,370 positive cases of COVID-19 and 146 new deaths.

That brings the statewide total to 856,986 cases and 22,101 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 3,224 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 657 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 22 – January 28 stood at 9.3%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 97,149 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,670,804 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 63,756 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,337 cases among employees, for a total of 76,093 cases at 1,548 distinct facilities. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 11,578 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 23,431 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. (Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership).

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Feb. 6:

2,121,100 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers. 1,096,525 first doses will have been allocated. 880,861 of the first doses will have been administered. 1,024,575 second doses will have been allocated. 229,922 of the second doses will have been administered.



Through Feb. 3:

1,110,783 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 650,939 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 229,922 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 1,110,783 doses administered to 880,861 people.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here .

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website.

All of the locations that received the vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage .