Over 21K COVID-19 deaths reported in Pennsylvania since pandemic started

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 5,874 positive cases of COVID-19 and 222 more deaths since Tuesday’s report when 4,600 new cases and 219 more deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 818,369 cases and 21,105 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 3,790 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 760 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15 to 21 stood at 10.5%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 85,499 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,590,184 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 62,220 resident cases of COVID-19 and 11,788 cases among employees for a total of 74,008 cases at 1,533 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the total deaths, 10,287 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 22,532 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 26:

770,965 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. There are 491,881 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 139,542 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 770,965 doses administered to 631,423 people.

