Over 2-day period, 4 COVID-19 deaths reported in Trumbull County

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – For this Monday and Tuesday, the Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting four new deaths in the county, bringing the total to 44.

Also between the two days, 19 new cases were reported, now totaling 542. Of those cases, 216 are males and 326 are females, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

The number of people hospitalized is 172.

There are 118 people being monitored in quarantine, with 14 in the City of Warren.

The county is also keeping track of 74 suspected cases.

Throughout the county, 415 people have successfully completed their quarantines and been released. In the City of Warren, that number is 87.