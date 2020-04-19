Over 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

More than half of those deaths — 462 — have occurred in nursing or personal care facilities, reported Saturday

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Dept. of Health reported Sunday a total of 32,284 cases of COVID-19 and 1,112 deaths.

That is an increase of 1,215 positive cases and 276 new deaths since Saturday.

“We have been working to reconcile our data with information from several different sources, including our NEDSS reporting system and our county and municipal health departments,” Dr. Rachel Levine said. “This is the cause of the increase in deaths we are reporting today. This work takes time and so the increase in deaths today reflects the culmination of that effort, which will continue moving forward. The majority of these deaths did not occur overnight.”

Mercer county reported its first death Friday.

Overall, there have been 57 cases of coronavirus in Mercer County, 60 cases and five deaths in Lawrence County, and 278 cases and 31 deaths in Beaver County.

There are 126,570 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

Nearly 1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

39% are aged 25-49;

28% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.