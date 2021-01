Students will be required to be tested weekly throughout the semester

(WYTV) – Strict new COVID-19 protocols face OSU students returning for spring semester on Monday.

Before moving back in, they had to quarantine for 10 days. Everyone, even those who live off campus, must test negative twice.

Students will also be required to be tested weekly throughout the semester.

Anyone coming onto campus also has to undergo a health check. That includes having their temperature taken and reporting any potential symptoms.