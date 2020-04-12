OSU Mahoning County Extension offers free financial information

Anyone can submit anonymous questions and a professional will respond via email within 72 hours

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio State University’s Mahoning County Extension is offering free financial information for families affected by COVID-19.

Financial educators will be available to answer questions on their website.

The Extension says people aren’t always aware of certain resources, including farmers.

“Our farmers don’t always realize they’re eligible for a lot of the small business things going on through the federal government, so a lot of our farms do qualify for the payroll protection program and some small business loans,” said Eric Barrett of OSU Mahoning County Extension.

He says it’s up to his team to connect people to any eligible assistance programs.