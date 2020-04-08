Online activities help locals with developmental disabilities at home

Twice a week, the board will post events and activities to help people get moving

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities serves 1,500 people and it’s now helping those staying at home.

It’s looking for creative ways to help people with disabilities and their caregivers.

The board has started a new program — the Here For You Now campaign.

Twice a week, the board will post events and activities on Facebook to help people get moving and let them know they’re being thought of.

“They can watch them over and over again, they can do the activity that’s dealt if it’s a game or suggestion like that. It can be something as simple dance moves, yoga, sometimes we do chair yoga. They can do that in their home,” Tricia Perry said.

The Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities has turned one of its conference rooms into a food pantry. Anyone who might need help can call them at 330-797-2825.