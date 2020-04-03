On the frontlines: Local doctors give insight into hospitals battling COVID-19

Dr. Shah said the hospital is using personal protective equipment wisely and hope to get more supply

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Dr. Gary Gibson needed to take a moment before sharing what he’s seen inside local hospitals that are battling COVID-19.

“I’m seeing a lot of courage. I really am,” Dr. Gibson said.

Dr. Gibson is an internal medicine physician with Steward Medical Group. He’s taking turns in the hospital on hospital duty.

Dr. Munir Shah is an infectious disease specialist at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

“This is something we read in the books but hoping we never come across and face it. ‘Pandemic’ is something I read in the book, but I never realized I would be one of the physicians handling the pandemic in this county,” Dr. Shah said.

Dr. Shah said the hospital is using personal protective equipment wisely and hope to get more supply.

“We have enough beds in the hospital. We’ve been prepared. We emptied a couple floors and dedicated to COVID-19, so we are ready for the influx,” Dr. Shah said.

Hillside Hospital is also available for an additional 50 to 60 beds if necessary. The fight inside the hospital has been tough, but both doctors feel the entire staff is committed and caring.

“This is something we are experiencing that we have never experienced before, but everybody has a great, positive attitude,” said Dr. Shah.

“It’s like if you sign up as a soldier and war comes. It’s time to do what you were trained to do, so I’m very proud of my colleagues,” Dr. Gibson said.

Dr. Shah said if you have a fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, call your doctor or go to the emergency room.