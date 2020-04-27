Ohio’s retail stores expected to reopen May 12

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In his Monday announcement on the plan to reopen Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said retail shops across Ohio can begin reopening May 12 as long as they follow strict rules to keep both customers and employees safe.

During his Monday coronavirus briefing, the governor laid out his timeline for when businesses will be allowed to reopen, with the last group — consumer, retail, and services — being the last on the list.

In order for stores to reopen, business in Ohio must follow the following guidelines:

For their employees:

Ensure a minimum of 6 feet between people, and if that is not possible, then they must install barriers

Employees must perform daily symptom checks and require those employees who are showing COVID-19 symptoms to stay home

Employees must wear face coverings at all times and wash their hands regularly.

Hand sanitizers must be placed in high-contact locations.

High-touch areas such as shopping carts and baskets must be cleaned after each use.

For their customers and guests:

Keep 6 feet of space between people

Set specific hours for high-risk members of the public, such as seniors

Place hand sanitizers in high-contact locations for customer use

Ask customers not to enter if they show COVID-19 symptoms

Wear face covering while shopping or visiting

Stagger entry for customers

Inside their businesses:

Ensure a minimum distance of 6 feet between people, and if not possible, install barriers

Post social distancing signs and disinfect high-contact surfaces every hour

If possible, clean merchandise before putting it on the shelves

Set a maximum capacity, which the state says must be 50 percent of what is allowed by the fire code

Discontinue self-service food stations and product samples

Keep food courts closed

If there are any confirmed cases within a business: