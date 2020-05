The decline is mainly because fewer automobiles are driving the toll road

(WYTV) – The stay-at-home order is having a big impact on revenue for the Ohio Turnpike.

Toll revenue in March was down about $2.5 million when the coronavirus hit.

In April, the turnpike was down $9 million.

The decline is mainly because fewer automobiles are driving the toll road.

Passenger traffic is down 62% while commercial traffic is down 20%.

The Ohio Turnpike expects an operating loss of $65 million for the year.