Ohio travel advisory includes 3 new states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Three new states have been added to the Ohio COVID-19 Travel Advisory list and two have come off.

Since last week, Indiana and Wisconsin have been taken off the travel advisory list for Ohio. Alabama, Utah and Nebraska have been added.

To be added to the list, states must have a positivity rate for the coronavirus of 15% or higher.

States that are on the list for this week include:

South Dakota – 35.7%

Idaho – 29.5%

Iowa – 21.2%

Kansas – 19.4%

Nebraska – 19.2%

Alabama – 16.5%

Utah – 16.1%

Three states, Mississippi, Nevada, and Wyoming are grayed out because these states show multiple days in the past week without overall testing volume data. Based on recent trends, these states are likely to have an elevated positivity rate.